Multiple ferry sailings had been cancelled today, due to weather conditions.

Earlier today, BC Ferries said that all sailings between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove were cancelled because of unsafe docking conditions.

Those conditions came to the heavy wind and rain that affected several parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast during this weekend.

Multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay also suffered cancellations, but the Ferry line says that with the weather improving, service has returned to normal for both routes.

The 3:00 pm sailings departing Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, and Quathiaski Cove ran normally, with the 3:30 afternoon sailing fron Quathiaski Cove will also run as scheduled, according to the Ferry line on social media.