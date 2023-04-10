This year marks an historic milestone for the municipality of North Cowichan. It’s been 150 years since their incorporation in 1873, and to celebrate they’ll be running events throughout a 12-month span starting in June.

As they incorporated on June 18th, they’ll be kicking off the celebration on that day with activities at Water Wheel Park in Chemainus. They’ll have a birthday cake, family activities, and talks from prominent people around the valley.

The theme of the festivities will be “Celebrating Our Future.” In the report before council, staff says that branding is important in recognizing truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities as it celebrates the future instead of reflecting on the settler past, which was so prominent in the 100th and 125th celebrations.

Branding has already been made that will be set up on tents, flags, and the sign outside of the municipal hall. They also plan to Everything is being funded through a $71,300 grant received from the federal government.

Events throughout the year have already been planned with the Chemainus and Cowichan Valley Museums, as well as the BC Forest Discovery Centre and Cowichan Valley Arts Council. They have hopes of planning more as they go.

A presentation will be given with more in-depth details at a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.