A three-time Grammy award-winning artist is coming to perform at this year’s Vancouver Island MusicFest.

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, best known for her songs “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire,” and “Possession,” will be performing in this year’s festival.

Along with her three Grammys, she has won 12 Juno awards, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

McLachlan is also known for her charity work, having raised over $7 million through the three-year Lilith Fair tour, with the festival having launched the careers of many female performers, including Missy Elliot, Christina Aguilera, and Nelly Furtado.

She’s set to perform on the festival’s first day on Friday, July 14.