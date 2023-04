Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Niina Hupponen.

She was last seen travelling from Nanaimo to Victoria on February 23, 2023 and was reported missing on April 6th.

Hupponen is a Caucasuan woman, 37 years-old, approximately 5-foot-8, 141 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Hupponen’s location is asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-743-5514.