Multiple Vancouver Island communities will be hosting ceremonies in honor of the workers who have died from workplace injuries or diseases in the province.

The Day of Mourning ceremonies will be taking place in Courtenay, Campbell River, North Island, Nanaimo, and Lake Cowichan, with these events coming as a response to the 181 workers who died last year.

The goal of these ceremonies is to bring awareness on the importance of safety in the workplace.

Courtenay’s ceremony will be hosted by the City, WorkSafeBC, District Labour Council, and CUPE 556.

Occupational health and safety advisor for the City of Courtenay Paige Knapman says this ceremony is a way to remember those affected by these incidents.

“We need to stay vigilant each and every day,” says Knapman. “ Every employee has a part to play in identifying potential hazards so we can prevent accidents before they happen.”

The Day of Mourning has been a nationally recognized day since 1991. This year, the following ceremonies are set to take place on Friday, April 28th:

Campbell River – Frank James Park at 10 am

Courtenay – Simms Park Pavilion at 10:00 am

Nanaimo – Pioneer Waterfront Plaza at 12:30 pm

Lake Cowichan – Forest Workers Memorial Park at 12:30 pm

Parksville – Parksville Community Park at 5:30 pm

Port Alberni – United Steelworkers Hall at 10:30 am