The Cowichan Valley will receive just over $2.5 million dollars from the Rural Economic Diversification Program.

The money is spread out over three First Nations and two municipalities in the region.

Along with The City of Duncan’s Station Street Placemaking Project, the Ts’uubaa-asatx First Nation will get $915,000 for marina upgrades.

Ditidaht First Nation will get just over $173,000 for a development plan and feasibility study on the Caycuse Recreation Site Expansion.

The Municipality of North Cowichan has $500,000 earmarked for their economic transition program that aims to attract investments in clean technology.

General Manager of Planning and Development George Farkas says, with this funding “North Cowichan will be able to action significant planning to support commercial and industrial growth.”

Malahat First nations will also get $100,000 for their Economic Capacity Development Project.

A full list of projects funded by the Rural Economic Diversification Program can be found here.