Some BC Ferries sailings have been cancelled as the wind picks up along the south coast.

According to BC Ferries, some sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen and Duke Point and Tsawwassen have been cancelled along with sailings between Little River (Comox) and Westview (Powell River), Campbell River and Quadra Island and North Island sailings between Sointula, Alert Bay and Port McNeill.

A breakdown of the cancellations follows:

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

11:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

1:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Duke Point to Tsawwassen

10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

10:15 a.m. departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

12:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

12:45 p.m. departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Little River to Powell River

3:25 p.m. departing Little River (Comox)

5:15 p.m. departing Westview (Powell River)

Alert Bay to Sointula

9:35 a.m. departing Alert Bay (Cormorant Island)

10:25 a.m. departing Port McNeill

11:00 a.m. departing Sointula (Malcolm Island)

11:35 a.m. departing Port McNeill

All sailings up to and including the 2:25 p.m. sailings from Quadra Island and Campbell River have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.

BC Ferries says they will be in contact with those with bookings to let them know if they have space on later sailings. If they must be cancelled, bookings and fees will be refunded.

More information can be found on the BC Ferries Twitter or website.