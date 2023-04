BC Hydro crews are busy across Vancouver Island dealing with the effects of wind.

As of 2:25 pm, there were 10,000 BC Hydro customers without power on the island.

Just under 4,100 of those were in North Cowichan at an outage South of ROOME RD, West of COWICHAN BAY RD, North of GLEN EAGLES RD. No crew was assigned to it as of then.

This page will be updated as we proceed through the afternoon.