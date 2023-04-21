North Cowichan council heard a plea for leadership on renewable energy during a packed meeting on Wednesday night.

Many people in attendance were wearing matching bright yellow pins that read “I Support Solar”.

They were there to support a delegation led by Maple Bay farmer Peter Nix, who was giving a presentation on solar power.

His farm features around 150 solar panels that power his home and supplies surplus power to the grid.

He believes with help from council North Cowichan can be a leader in solar energy in the province.

He says the municipality should also be prepared for the effects of climate change and one way of doing that is creating a local resilient energy grid.

Nix pointed to the Urban Solar Garden in New Westminster as his example of another municipality that took steps to make solar power more accessible.

Members of council seemed very receptive to Nix’s presentation and moved to refer the matter immediately to their new Environmental Action Committee.