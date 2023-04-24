The province is investing $30 million in the Community Energy Diesel Reduction program, to help First Nations communities move towards more clean energy use in their homes, economy, and day-to-day life.

These remote communities consumed 19.1 million litres of diesel in 2019, according to the province’s latest statistics.

Premier David Eby says First Nations throughout the province are taking a significant role in reducing carbon pollution.

“This new investment will help even more remote communities build and expand clean-energy projects that move our province away from diesel and toward a cleaner, brighter future,” says Eby.

Along with extending the reduction program’s lifespan by three years, up to 96 projects will be supported by this funding.

It includes helping First Nations in replacing diesel power generation for hydro-electric, solar, biomass and wind.

The province hopes to see diesel consumption be reduced by 80 percent in remote areas by 2030.