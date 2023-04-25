Multiple tourism infrastructures are getting financial support from the province to keep the tourism sector growing.

The province is investing a total of $50 million in several infrastructure spots, including Science World, which is receiving $20 million to support repairs for its heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical systems.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham says that for the past three years, things have been difficult for the tourism sector.

“Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery,” says Popham.

The other $30 million will be used to enhance existing tourism infrastructures throughout the province, with projects in Campbell River, Cowichan Valley, Comox Valley, and Nanaimo receiving a total of $6.6 million.

For Campbell River, the Snowden Forest Recreational Trail Enhancement and Accessibility Upgrade Project is receiving $757, 926, with the River Route Parks trail completion from Campbellton receiving $986,429.

Nanaimo’s Stadium District Development is getting $1 million, with a campground expansion project in Cumberland receiving $203,370.

$55,000 will be given to the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, to help install heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the Visitor Center Hall.

Projects that are receiving this funding will focus on new tourism attractions, campground developments, incorporating Indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements, and climate change adaptations.