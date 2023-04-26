Food security businesses are getting upgrades, through new funding from the province.

A total of $20 million will be distributed from the Food Processing Growth Fund, with the goal of increasing productivity and strengthening food security for residents.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Pam Alexis says the funding will help increase capacity for food and beverage businesses.

“Helping B.C.’s food and beverage companies increase their production will result in more B.C. ingredients being used, more B.C. products being enjoyed and more economic activity in communities around our province,” says Alexis.

The funding includes upgrades for businesses, such as new or expanded production, specialized training for production staff, and the hiring of specialized experts to support new products and processes.

Those eligible for the funding include province-based food and beverage processors that have annual revenues of $500,000, as well as commercial food hubs, and for-rent commercial kitchens.

The province adds that the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC, the organization that will deliver this fund, is working on a new program that will support those whose annual revenue is less than $500,000.

They are expecting this program to start in the summer of this year.