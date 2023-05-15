Hey Cowichan! Get your sunscreen and camping gear ready for a great weekend of live music and entertainment!

Enter for your chance to win a fabulous Prize Package to attend Laketown Shakedown 2023 this June 30th – July 2nd, at Laketown Ranch, courtesy of Laketown Shakedown!

Prize Package includes;

2 Weekend General Admission Passes.

1 Weekend Camping Pass,

2 Weekend Zip Line Passes

and $100 Merch Package!

Check out our 2023 Lineup of amazing artists and our 2022 Recap video!

The lucky winner will be announced live on Mornings with Jason on Monday June 12th!

Don’t want to miss out on the fun weekend, get your tickets today!





Plus. check out our Early Ticket Buyers Prize Packages!

Offer ends June 11th, 2023.



