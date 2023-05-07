With electricity incidents on the rise , BC Hydro finds a lot of customers disagree over trees and vegetation.

That’s according to a recent report, in which the company found that over 56 per cent of those surveyed disagree with their neighbors over overgrown trees, hedges, gardens, and lawn décor in the spring.

The survey also finds that 16 per cent of residents get into disputes over the lack of maintenance in people’s backyards, with over 22 percent noticing their neighbors’ trees and bushes are growing into or near power lines and electrical equipment.

While this time of year would see a rise in backyard logging, recent data shows up to 71 percent of trimmers are unaware of the basic safety rules while they’re trimming vegetation near powerlines, which BC Hydro says might have resulted in the recent increase in incidents and power outages.

They are advising customers to call a Certified Utility Arborist in the event of overgrowing vegetation in their area, look out for transmission lines, and call BC1 Call at 604-257-1940 before any planting to find any underground equipment.