Two gatherings will be held for Métis communities in the province, to provide support for community wellness and alcohol.

These gatherings come as part of the province’s Pathway to Hope plan, which focuses on providing a system of mental health and addictions care that can benefit everyone.

$500,000 will be given to the Métis Nation to host two gatherings, with the first planning to bring girls and gender-diverse people together for teachings relating to mental wellness, Métis ways of knowing, and relationships.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Kelli Paddon says she’s grateful to see the communities hold space for young people to talk about mental health.

“Métis girls struggling with their mental health and thoughts of self-harm and people who use alcohol will have the culturally safe support they need, led by Elders in their communities, to navigate these challenges,” says Paddon.

The second gathering will focus on spreading awareness of alcohol use in the community, along with creating solutions that come from Métis ways of knowing.

Both gatherings will have workshops running for each topic, with the gatherings set to start this fall.