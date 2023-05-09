Listen Live
Province testing emergency notification system on Wednesday

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by StockSnap.io)

You can expect to hear an alert on your phone tomorrow afternoon, but it’s not a real emergency.

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, the province is testing its alert system.

The alert will go out to all compatible cell phones and also interrupt radio and tv broadcasts at 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time).

The alert message will read: “This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would provide safety information that could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. Again, this is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

B.C.’s emergency notification system is used for flooding, fires, tsunamis and police alerts for civil emergencies and Amber Alerts.

