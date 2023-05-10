A local bowler walked away with a national gold medal in the Youth Bowling Canada Junior Division.

Ethan Frehlick was able to clinch the gold medal after a hard-fought victory in Guelph last weekend.

Frehlick’s coach, Bob Linde wasn’t able to attend the match, but says he watched it closely online.

“Ethan just ran away from everyone,” Linde says, “He won 10 out of 12 matches, I couldn’t believe how he just kept going.”

According to Linde, it was a great year for youth bowling in Duncan and the Island, saying that it was this first time in his career that he saw this many Vancouver Islanders move on to represent BC on the National Stage.

- Advertisement -

Along with Ethan there were 3 other bowlers from Duncan that went on to Nationals.

Linde also added that the outlook for bowling as a sport in Duncan is on the upswing, with growing interest from kids and great sponsor support from local businesses.