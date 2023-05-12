More surgeries were performed in B.C. last year than ever before in our province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 350,886 surgeries were delivered between April 2022 and March 2023.

“This new milestone is on top of the over 337,000 surgeries we delivered in 2021-22, itself a record,” said Dix in a release.

“We have not only delivered on our commitment to complete the postponed surgeries, but we have delivered more surgeries overall than we did prior to surgical renewal.”

The province’s surgical renewal commitment was to deliver surgeries that were postponed or not scheduled due to COVID-19.

Provincial officials said 99.9 per cent of surgeries postponed in the first wave of the pandemic have been fulfilled.

That also goes for 99.7 per cent of patients whose scheduled surgeries were postponed because of waves two through five.

Story by Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio