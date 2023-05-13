Cowichan Tribes have come to an historic agreement with the province involving planning for the future of the Koksilah Watershed.

Cowichan Tribes’ Chief Lydia Hwitsum says the watershed is under pressure and the current path is not sustainable for the ecosystem.

“We need to come together to develop a plan that protects the watershed’s health and sustains Cowichan Tribes and the Cowichan Valley communities for generations to come,” says Hwitsum.

Today’s agreement is a commitment for both sides to work together to maintain the watershed.

It’s the culmination of three years of work between the two sides… and the first water sustainability plan developed under the Water Sustainability Act.

“This plan is the first of its kind and signals a commitment to work together in an enduring partnership based on respect and recognition of Cowichan Tribes’ inherent authority and our teachings.” – cHIEF lYDIA hWITSUM

The province echoed Hwitsum, with Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen saying that having healthy watersheds is a priority.

“Healthy watersheds are at the heart of all social, environmental, and economic systems supporting BC,” he says. “Through this landmark agreement, we will continue to work together to make shared decisions on the watershed and ensure it is sustainably managed now, and into the future.”

They will be working together in the coming months to consult community members and start research with the hopes of building a sustainable future for the watershed.