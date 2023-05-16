Friday’s violent confrontation at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment has prompted the National Police Federation to demand stronger protections for police officers.

On May 12th, a man rammed a police cruiser in the detachment’s parking lot, injuring an RCMP officer.

The man was then shot and injured by another officer.

Earlier in the week, someone entered the RCMP detachment in Nanaimo, threatening police officers before being arrested.

Brian Sauvé of the NPF says it’s “neither acceptable nor sustainable” that there are so many threats and injuries to police every week.

The NPF is preparing policy recommendations to be released this summer, including bail and parole reforms, to better protect police.

The federation says governments need to address the root causes of crime, and return to sustainable funding levels for the RCMP so officers can properly carry out their mandate.