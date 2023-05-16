A charge has been approved in connection with last Friday’s altercation at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.

Early that morning a police officer was injured when an SUV entered the detachment parking lot and struck a police vehicle.

Another office fired at the suspect, wounding him.

A charge of assaulting a police officer with a weapon has now been approved against Lunden Taylor Howard.

Howard also faces another charge of assault and breaching bail conditions on the same day in Esquimalt.

- Advertisement -

The injured officer has now been released from hospital.

The RCMP and the Independent Investigations Office of BC are investigating the incident at the Duncan detachment.