A charge has been approved in connection with last Friday’s altercation at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.
Early that morning a police officer was injured when an SUV entered the detachment parking lot and struck a police vehicle.
Another office fired at the suspect, wounding him.
A charge of assaulting a police officer with a weapon has now been approved against Lunden Taylor Howard.
Howard also faces another charge of assault and breaching bail conditions on the same day in Esquimalt.
The injured officer has now been released from hospital.
The RCMP and the Independent Investigations Office of BC are investigating the incident at the Duncan detachment.