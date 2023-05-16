The body of a missing man has been found in an area west of Lake Cowichan.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.
The Lake Cowichan RCMP were notified after a body was found on Sunday in a forested area.
The person was identified as 42-year-old Joseph Alexander Smith, who was reported missing on May 9, and was last seen in Duncan on May 2.
Corporal Alex Bérubé of the RCMP says specialized units are assisting with the investigation, including the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Police Service Dogs.
The RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash cam or personal video footage of the area of the Ditidhat Main logging road and North Shore logging road on May 4th to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.