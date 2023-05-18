If you are planning to do some tubing on the Cowichan River during the long weekend you’re being urged to reconsider.

The Town of Lake Cowichan is warning people to stay off the river because of high water and a strong current.

The town has posted on it’s official Facebook page that tubing on the “fast flowing Cowichan River” could be dangerous and urged people to stay safe.

Cowichan Search and Rescue is also warning of the potential for a “deadly weekend” on the Cowichan River.

“The river is high, the water is cold and there are several hazards including logs and strainers.”

The Tube Shack, which rents tubes to visitors and provides return transportation to Lake Cowichan, has also posted a warning.

It says water levels are dangerously high, there are tree hazards, and adds that there have been three rescues on the river in the past two weeks.

The Tube Shack does not plan to begin operations until mid-June.