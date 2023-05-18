Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor introduced a private members bill on the floor of Ottawa’s House of Commons earlier today.

His Bill C-333 is hoping to formally memorialize the over 2,400 service men and women who’ve lost their lives on Canadian soil during peacetime.

“Since 2013, more than 54 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have died as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) alone,” MacGregor says.

MacGregor also mentioned Corporal Nathan Cirillo who was killed at the National War Memorial in 2014, and Snowbirds’ Captain Jenn Casey three years ago yesterday.

“The bill I’m introducing today will formally recognize Oct. 22 as Peacetime Service and Sacrifice Memorial Day in their memory,” he says.

- Advertisement -

The day has been recognized in the Cowichan Valley for several years by standing guard at the Cobble Hill Cenotaph, spearheaded by a member of the Malahat Legion, Bob Collins.

“I want to recognize Bob Collins as the driving force behind this bill and thank him for his continuous efforts to give this day formal recognition and for standing guard at the cenotaph in Cobble Hill in remembrance,” says MacGregor from the House floor.

With the motion introduced, MacGregor’s bill waits for a second reading. If it makes it before the next election, it will head to the committee stage. His hope is that cabinet members will adopt the bill and fast-track it before then.