An investigation into the Ladysmith RCMP’s involvement with a man who was injured while riding an e-bike clears police officers of any wrongdoing.

After midnight on February 7, the RCMP received reports of a man at the side of Highway-1 near Westdowne Road waving at passing vehicles.

Police were able to locate him riding an e-bike northbound along the highway near Platt Road.

The man refused their calls to stop and the officers followed in vehicles maintaining a safe distance while keeping traffic back to protect him.

Eventually the man struck a curb and flew off the e-bike south of Roberts Street, hitting a signpost and suffering significant injuries.

After studying video taken from police vehicles and statements by civilian witnesses, the Independent Investigations Office concludes the officers involved “were instrumental in preventing a much more dire outcome for the man,“ and neither their actions, nor inactions were responsible for his injuries.