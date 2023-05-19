With persistent dry, hot weather leading up to the long weekend, the province is asking for vigilance with outdoor fires.

They say since April 1, more than 220 wildfires have burned over 135,000 hectares in the province, and 85 per cent of them were human-caused and preventable. They add with the return of spring, there is also the increased possibility of lightning caused fires.

Category 2 and 3 open burning fires are now prohibited across most of the province, but campfires are still allowed.

The province says anyone found breaking an open-burning rule might be issued a $1,150 ticket, and be required to pay an administrative penalty up to $10,000.

If convicted in court, you could be fined as much as $100,000 or be sentenced to a year in jail. Should it result in a wildfire, you may be on the hook for all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, you are asked to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone, or download the BC Wildfire Service app.