North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help in the search for Wayne Dalman.

Dalman is a 52-year-old man who was last seen on May 16th, when he left his home in Duncan. He was driving a 2004 Buick Century with the license plate SD7 66F. His family is concerned for his well-being.

He’s described as a caucasian, around 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police detachment.