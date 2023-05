A man with a firearm inside a home on Finlayson Arm Road has drawn a heavy police presence south of the Malahat.

RCMP say they became aware of the incident with a concerned call about the residence on Finlayson Arm near Millstream Road around 1 pm.

West Shore RCMP say their officers responded immediately and have since blocked off the area.

Police ask you to avoid the area and nearby residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.

More information as it becomes available.