Another week of dry weather is forecast for the region and the Coastal Fire Centre on Vancouver Island warns the wildfire danger is increasing as the forests continue to dry out.

Information Officer Julia Caranci says there has been very little precipitation recently, and several high-pressure ridges have moved though the region bringing higher than normal temperatures.

She says the fire danger rating is moderate to high at the current time and they urge people to be cautious while outdoors.

Caranci says “this year is quite a contrast compared to last year,” as there have been 42 fires reported in the Coastal Fire Centre.

She says by this time last year only had six fires had been reported.

Despite that being “a significant difference,” she adds, “when we look at the 10 year average for the Coastal Fire Centre as a whole it’s 26 fires.”

Caranci says while the fire season may be off to an above average start, it will depend on how wet June is before they can determine whether it could be a “busy” year for wildfires.

Currently, there are three small wildfires on the Island and two on the Sunshine Coast.

Caranci says the Moriarty Creek fire south of Coombs, north of the Englishman River is a small smoldering fire less than a hectare in size that is believed to be caused a person.

She says a crew of 9 firefighters is working on that fire and making good progress on bringing it under control.

Caranci says the Twin Peaks Road fire south of Hyde Creek near Port McNeill is in a chip pile and is under control.

It is also believed to be human caused.