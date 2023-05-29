A new Food Network show is set to start production in Maple Bay at the end of August.

According to David Freeman Executive Director of Production at Fireworks Media, the new show will feature Pamela Anderson, who’s from Ladysmith, cooking vegan food.

Freeman says the series will showcase the beauty of Cowichan Valley and ‘its down-to-earth entrepreneurial residents’.

The Vancouver-based production company is also working with Anderson on another show based in Ladysmith where she is restoring her family estate.

According to Freeman all cast and crew will be staying in the Cowichan Valley and the region can expect a large injection of business while the filming takes place.

Fireworks Media also produces Big Timber, a show about a family logging company based on Vancouver Island. Freeman says that through all their productions on the island, they have infused $2.3 million into local communities.