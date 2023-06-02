Old-growth harvesting in the Fairy Creek watershed has been deferred until February 2025.

The announcement from the province today as an extension to the decision from 2021 in response to a request from the Pacheedaht First Nation.

It protects 1,184 hectares of crownland within the watershed.

The site was home to what some consider the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history, with over one thousand arrests of protesters made at the site between 2020 and 2022.

The province says that they continue to work with First Nations rights and title holders to take unprecedented action to protect old-growth forests.

In a statement they say, “Since November 2021, more than two million hectares of old growth has been deferred across the province, with work continuing on additional deferrals.”