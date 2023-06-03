All of the upgrades from Canada’s Next Great Save have been installed at the Cowichan Valley Museum.

The museum, which inhabits the old Duncan Train station, was the receipient of a 50-thousand dollar grant through a contest earlier this year.

Cowichan Valley Historical Society’s Carolyn Prellwitz says all the work is done, even though you might not notice it at first glance.

“All the money has been spent,” says Prellwitz. “People driving by the museum might be able to see one of the heat pumps sticking up above the balcony, but it was all internal work.”

That money was spent on improving wiring, adding heat pumps and ductwork, and strengthening the balcony in the front. Work was completed within the last month.

Prellwitz says to spruce up the outside of the building they’re looking at adding a fresh coat of paint later this year. but that upgrade won’t be funded through the Next Great Save.

“We are hoping to paint the building […] to give the bulding some curb appeal,” she says. “That probably won’t happen until the fall because there’s some repair work that needs to be done and we want to get the building washed and prepped for the paint. That will be a bit slower process than putting in the heat pumps.”

The building will be the same colour because it’s regulated as a federal heritage site.

“All of us on the board are very excited about keeping the train station as it is in its best preservation and conservation,” says Prellwitz. “We are very pleased with the win and we’re looking forward hopefully to be doing more improvements to the building.”