North Cowichan is turning 150 years old in two weeks and the municipality is having a party.

The celebration is happening on the anniversary of incorporation, June 18th, at Chemainus’ Waterwheel Park.

The event will have live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and other entertainment between 11 am and 3 pm. Stage shows will be JoHannah Knight (11:30 am), Tzinquaw Dancers (noon), Hardware Girls (12:30 pm), Ken Lavigne (1:30 pm), and the Chemainus Community Band (2:40 pm).

Mayor Rob Douglas says 150 years is a significant milestone for the municipality, and an opportunity to look ahead to the future.

Douglas stressed the importance of also acknowledging Indigenous Peoples whose presence in the area predates North Cowichan’s 1873 incorporation.

“As we celebrate 150 years as a municipality, it is important we acknowledge the much longer history of Indigenous Peoples who have lived in this area since time immemorial, recognizing that truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities is an important and ongoing journey,” says Douglas.

The party is the first in a yearlong run of events scheduled to commemorate the milestone. So far there are events scheduled by the Cowichan Valley Museum, the BC Forest Discovery Centre, and the Cowichan Valley Arts Council.

The museum’s event also falls on June 18, with a classic car display and cake. They currently have an exhibit showcasing 24 North Cowichan artists from the past and present to mark the sesquicentennial.