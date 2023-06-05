The BC Wildfire service says the Newcastle Creek fire west of Sayward is now being held.

The fire is more than two-hundred hectares in size, but the containment lines are holding and crews continue working to bring it under control.

BC Wildfire says firefighters are taking direct action on 80 percent of the fire, with the remaining 20 percent burning on extreme slopes.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Sayward, but no evacuation alert has been ordered.

Meanwhile, a new fire was discovered Saturday in steep terrain on Cameron Bluffs Highway-4 between Parksville and Port Alberni.

There is currently no threat to the highway or Cameron Lake resort areas, and the CPR trail remains open.

Drivers traveling through the area are asked to focus on the road and avoid looking at the fire.

Two initial attack crews were assigned and a helicopter with a bucket was supporting the firefighters.

Boaters on Cameron lake were asked to stay clear of helicopter bucket dip sites.

The fire is suspected to be human caused and is less than a hectare in size.

Another new wildfire was detected last night east of the Nanaimo Airport near Spruston Road.

The fire is less than a hectare in size and the cause is unknown.