The Cowichan Valley Museum is hosting a monthlong exhibit commemorating North Cowichan’s 150th anniversary of incorporation.

Cowichan Historical Society’s Carolyn Prellwitz says they’ve been working on the exhibit for several months.

“It’s our contribution to the celebration of North Cowichan’s 150th anniversary,” says Prellwitz. “It includes our artwork from our museum collection plus a few locally owned pieces from friends of the Cowichan Historical Society.”

Prellwitz says the exhibit is a mix of local artists and landscapes. It’ll include artwork that is from before the split between North Cowichan and Duncan in 1912, along with newer works.

“Artists like Ethel Annie Leather and her brother Henry Hardy Simpson, some of those people who are original pioneers to the area,” says Prellwitz. “We do have some more modern ones. We have pieces from Doreen Green and Julie Porter.”

- Advertisement -

Along with the exhibit throughout the month of June, the museum will also play host to a celebration on the anniversary of incorporation, June 18th. They’ll have a classic car show and be serving cake.

The museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 4 pm until June 15th, when they will be open everyday from 10 am to 4 pm through the end of the summer.