The wildfire at Cameron Bluffs has grown to an estimated 109 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from BC Wildfire Service, crews are continuing to respond to the out-of-control fire and air tankers and skimmers are supporting efforts.

No structures are currently threatened, and they say traffic on Highway 4 may be affected intermittently.

Drive BC tweeted the road was closed at around 10:40 a.m. It reopened just after 11:20 a.m., but traffic is currently single lane alternating and you cannot stop on it to view the bluffs.