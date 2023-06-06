The wildfire at Cameron Bluffs has grown to an estimated 109 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from BC Wildfire Service, crews are continuing to respond to the out-of-control fire and air tankers and skimmers are supporting efforts.
No structures are currently threatened, and they say traffic on Highway 4 may be affected intermittently.
Drive BC tweeted the road was closed at around 10:40 a.m. It reopened just after 11:20 a.m., but traffic is currently single lane alternating and you cannot stop on it to view the bluffs.
