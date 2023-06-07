All campfires in the Coastal Fire Region will be banned as of noon on Thursday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The ban is being done to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, with the prohibitions applying to all public and private land within the area covered by the Coastal Fire Centre, except Haida Gwaii.

The wildfire service adds that along with campfires, other activities like fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages are also restricted.

The prohibition will remain in effect until Tuesday, Oct. 31, or if the order is rescinded earlier.

The ban doesn’t include using outdoor stoves, as long as they are CSA- or ULC-rated, used for cooking, and the flame is shorter than 15 centimetres.