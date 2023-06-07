Lake Cowichan will see the opening of over 1000 hectares of new land this weekend that was previously closed off to the public.

It’s all thanks to the Cowichan Lake Trail Blazers Society and their new Fairservice Fun trail network, which will have over 60 kilometers of new trails for hikers and mountain bikers.

According to the President of the Trail Blazers Bob Day, it’s all thanks to their volunteers.

“We basically started with nothing, no land, no tools, no trail builders. I’m just baffled by the enthusiasm and the energy of the dozen trail builders that have created this network.” says Day.

They expect anywhere between 3-thousand to 5-thousand people to visit the trail area this year.

The grand opening is this Sunday from 10 am until noon at the Fairservice Road main gate. More information about the trail area and the grand opening can be found on the Cowichan Lake Trail Blazers Society site.