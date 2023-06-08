The Shawnigan Lake School Rugby program is celebrating victory after bringing home gold and two other medals at provincials.

The senior girls’ team went into the tournament with high hopes and did not disappoint winning all three games to take gold over the weekend.

“They executed perfect rugby the whole tournament and that was because of the extreme effort that all 38 players put into improvement.” says Senior girls head coach Shannon Atkins.

Atkins also highlighted the efforts of senior girls’ team captains Sofia Atkins and Ava Ference who are going on to play rugby at Guelph University and Harvard University respectively.

It wasn’t just the senior girls though, the junior and senior boys also did well both taking home silver.

Senior boys head coach Jeff Williams says “It was a great season, with good player leadership. The coaches are extremely proud of how far this group has come.”