The detour around Highway 4 will be closed to all vehicles for eight hours on Friday, June 9. Drive BC says it’s because crews are working to remove a vehicle that rolled into Francis Lake along the detour.

The closure is expected from 1-9 pm on Friday, but could be open earlier dependent on extraction time.

The detour itself directs traffic to and from Port Alberni through Lake Cowichan across a series of logging roads and privately owned industrial roads, with several single lane bridges. There have been reports of several different vehicle incidents along the challenging terrain.

It adds about four hours of travel time in normal conditions. Checkpoints are set up throughout the route to provide information for travellers.

Drive BC is urging travellers to avoid the area regardless.

- Advertisement -

“All travellers are urged to avoid travel along the detour route before, during and after the closure because commercial trucks will be queueing for passage,” they say in a press release.

If you require travel along the route, Drive BC says you should be prepared for a wait.

“The Province urges preparation and patience as long wait times are expected once the detour reopens,” they say. “Drivers should fuel up and bring extra supplies, food and water, and are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours and to drive with caution.”

The detour exists because the highway itself remains closed to all vehicles at Cameron Lake Bluff due to a wildfire in the area.