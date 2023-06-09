Hey there! I’m Megan Milne, and I’m thrilled to be your lively companion and guide during the middays here on 89.7 Sun FM! Although I’m originally from Ontario, I quickly realized that the West Coast is where the magic happens, just like many other Ontarians who followed their hearts and headed West.

Now, let me tell you a little secret—I’ve been proudly crowned as the most frugal person on Vancouver Island. Yep, that’s right! I have a knack for finding all the fantastic free events and happenings, around the island. From exciting festivals to captivating shows, I’m always in the heart of the action, soaking up the local culture and community vibes. And guess what? I can’t wait to share all the insider knowledge with you, so you never miss out on a remarkable experience.

But hold on, there’s more! Join me on weekdays from 10 am to 2 pm, and get ready for a dynamic mix of sensational music, engaging conversations, and—brace yourself—my trademark lame jokes that are guaranteed to brighten your day. Oh, and if you’re in need of some life hacks to navigate the ups and downs of everyday life, I’ve got your back. I love sharing ingenious tips and tricks to make your life a little bit easier and a whole lot more fun.

So, whether you’re up for a good laugh, eager to discover the best free events around town, or just want to groove to some incredible tunes, I’m here to make your midday experience unforgettable. Tune in to 89.7 Sun FM. Get ready to laugh out loud, and seize the day with me, Megan Milne, as your vivacious midday host!