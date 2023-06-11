As the supply chain to the west Island continues to be disrupted, the Ministry of Transportation is running convoys to help vehicles get through the Highway 4 bypass.

The convoys will be guided along the route as a way to keep fuel, food, and other essential goods moving through Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni. They will be led by a pilot vehicle, with the convoys leaving Lake Cowichan every day at 5 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Port Alberni at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Other drivers will be placed behind the convoys while they drive through the route to ensure the supplies are moving in the area.

The convoys come after several reported vehicle incidents along the detour’s challenging terrain as it consists of a combination of logging and private industrial roads. One incident required the route to be shut down for eight hours on Friday, while a wayward vehicle was extracted from a lake.