With the wildfire at Cameron Lake Buffs still active, Highway 4 will remain closed.

The province says they’re currently monitoring the dangers of falling trees and debris, as well as assessing slope conditions on the highway, with no estimate made of when it will be reopened for the time-being.

An update on the highway’s condition will be provided tomorrow, with the route having been closed from travellers since Tuesday last week because of the fire.

While the highway is closed, the province recently announced that a detour route is open for convoys to bring essentials such as food and fuel through Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni.

