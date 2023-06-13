Highway 4 between Nanaimo and Port Alberni has been closed since June 6, but the province is hoping to open it in the next couple weeks.

The road that winds along Cameron Bluffs closed because of an over 200-hectare fire burning above it, causing debris to fall on the route. With the fire now ‘being held’, the province hopes the road will be open to limited travel by June 24.

Assessment of dangerous trees and slope stability is being done, and crews are clearing debris. The province says protective measures will be installed including a temporary load-bearing wall in the eastbound lane and protective mesh suspended by cranes.

“The phased reopening will initially operate with single-lane-alternating-traffic to support safety measures put in place while the slope continues to recover from the effects of the fire,” said the province in a statement.

Drivers are urged to be patient as queues are expected to be large. A full reopening of the highway isn’t expected until mid-July and the detour will be available until then, according to the province.