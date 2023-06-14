Listen Live
Person of Interest Sought as Police Investigate Car Fire

By Mike Patterson
Image provided by RCMP

The RCMP is asking for help from the public to locate a person of interest in the investigation of a car fire.

At around 8:30 pm on May 31, a vehicle fire was reported in the Walmart parking lot at Cowichan Commons.

Surveillance video showed the person of interest leaving the store and driving away in a pick-up truck at around that time.

He is 40 to 50 years old, medium build, wearing a CAT brand baseball cap.

The vehicle may be an older model GMC truck, blue-silver in colour with a silver headache rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at (250) 748-5522.

