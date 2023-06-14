Countdown

It is with great excitement to share the news that 89.7 Sun FM will be hosting the 3rd Annual Radiothon on June 22nd & 23rd, 2023 in support of Nourish Cowichan. We will be live on location in Downtown Duncan in the City Square from 6am-6pm each day taking donations. We are proud to say in the last two years we have raised over $117,000!

Hundreds of children go to school every day without a meal in the Cowichan Valley.

Founded in 2017, Nourish Cowichan was born out of the staggering number of children living in poverty in our community. Within just a few weeks of its inception, and with the help of a local school principal, a breakfast program was put in place.

What started out as a grassroots movement breakfast pilot project, currently Nourish is supporting 18 schools. Since the pandemic, the program’s budget has tripled, reaching over half a million yearly. Nourish Cowichan is offering more than just breakfast, it also offers lunch and snack options.

Nourish Cowichan provides over 350,000 meals per year. These are astounding statistics in a time that is very difficult for many. Nourish Cowichan has a dedicated team of volunteers that help make this happen, but they also need financial support to keep the program running.

How can we help?

Businesses are invited to step up to sponsor one hour of the Radiothon. The minimum bid will start at $500, where you will own that hour on the radio waves. For every $200 donated over the $500 starting bid, your business will be entered to win a fabulous catered lunch from Nourish Cowichan for up to 10 people. Sponsor hours will be based on availability. We thank you in advance for your support! We’ve attached a payment form if you wish to donate. Please fill out and return to Julie Winter at Sun FM [email protected]

