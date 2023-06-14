With the Pink Shirt Day Campaign set for next year, Indigenous artists from across the province can start submitting t-shirt designs this summer.

Pink Shirt Day is a campaign that focuses on raising awareness and giving funds to anti-bullying initiatives throughout the month of February in North America.

The campaign has distributed a total of $2.7 million to youth anti-bullying programs in B.C. and Western Canada since 2008. This year they are collaborating with Indigenous artists for designs.

The campaign says designs must represent kindness, collaboration, and empathy. The chosen design is set to be showcased throughout next year’s campaign.

The showcase would include merch sales of the shirts in various London Drugs stores across Western Canada.

The deadline to submit final designs is set for early August this year.