Annual Fatehr’s Day event returns to the Forest Discovery Centre

By Eric Richards
BC Forest Discovery Centre - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

The sounds of vintage tractors will be heard throughout the Cowichan Valley this weekend as the Forest Discovery Centre holds its yearly Father’s Day event. 

The Father’s Day Tractor Show kicks off at 10 am this Saturday and runs until 4 pm on Sunday with a special admission rate for dads who are with their kids. 

The event will feature a ton of tractor-related activities including a vintage tractor show, parade, and a slow tractor race. 

Discovery Center manager Chris Gale says that they expect tractors from Nanaimo, Courtenay, and Campbell River to make an appearance. 

