A vehicle fire near a popular North Island park was handled quickly yesterday by firefighters before it could spread into the forest.

Just before 8 am the Port McNeill fire department was called to a vehicle fire by Anutz Lake, which is on a logging road near the Little Huson Caves regional park.

On arrival they found the fire had spread to the forest. Crews quickly extinguished the vehicle and worked to limit the spread of the forest fire with help of a helicopter. BC Wildfire Services is now in charge of the scene and is working to get the fire under control. It is currently estimated to be three hectares.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Lake fire along Highway 4 is being held and is 229 hectares in size.